Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has commissioned two newly constructed storey buildings comprising a paediatric Medical Ward at the Premier Specialist Hospital, Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital, Birnin Kebbi, which was established since 1954.

The Governor, who was represented by the Health Commissioner Jafar Mohammed, said that the project was part of the ongoing rehabilitation of all hospitals across the 21 Local Government Areas in the State.

According to Bagudu, the project was executed by the State government with a view to increasing the capacity of intake of patients.

‘That was why it was upgraded to a 350-bed capacity, from the previous 200 beds,’ Mohammed said, speaking for the Governor.

‘In the same vein, the project will optimise the service delivery capabilities of the hospital, just as it has been provided with an array of world-class facilities, adequate and highly trained manpower.

‘This is borne out of our unwavering commitment to provide reliable and accessible healthcare services to the people of the State.

‘I can unequivocally state that this is the most masses-friendly hospital in the State. It has been fully equipped with state of the art facilities, the best anywhere in the world.

‘The hospital also boasts of the best Paedetriac Ward in the country which is child friendly and certainly the efficiency of the health personnel in the State will be bolstered.’

Kebbi State Health Commissioner Jafar Mohammed representing Governor Abubakar Bagudu at the commissioning of the hospital wards at the Premier Specialist Hospital, Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital, Birnin Kebbi

The Governor added that a similar gesture was ongoing in hospitals around the State, explaining that more diagnostics machines like X-rays were being installed, while test running was already in progress.

According to Bagudu, medical students are also being recruited and placed on the State’s payroll.

He enumerated them to include medical doctors, pharmacists, laboratory technologists, nurses and other health professionals.

Also speaking at the event, the Chief Medical Director of the Hospital, and a Permanent Secretary, Dr Aminu Haliru Bunza, said that the health facility has never had it so good.

The CMD, commending the Governor and his wife, Dr Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, stated that the hospital was equipped with the best child-friendly and life savings facilities.

‘The hospital has an Emergency paedetriac unit, the best in Nigeria, staffed with well trained, high caliber health personnel, while all its services are free.

‘This is a common man’s hospital. The Governor has ensured that Sir Yahaya Hospital is the most masses-friendly health facility in the whole of Kebbi State.’

Bunza extended her appreciation to the Governor’s wife on behalf of the management and staff of the hospital for making it possible for the commissioning of the wards.

‘I wish to personally extend my heartfelt appreciation on behalf of management and staff of the hospital to Dr Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, the wife of the Governor, for making this a reality.

‘May the Almighty Allah in his own ways continue to guide and protect her. We are really grateful to her effort and we don’t want her to relent; we are like Oliver Twist always asking for more.

‘Now we want to see what happens with the maternity complex, which she also has a passion for. On behalf of all patients and management, I want to thank and say we remain grateful.’