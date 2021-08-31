From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor and Chairman Progressives Governors’ Forum Abubakar Atiku Bagudu led a high-powered delegation of his cabinet to condole with Senator Bala Ibn NaA’llah over the death of his first son, Captain Abdulkarim Na’Allah.

The deceased was attacked and murdered at his residence in Kaduna on Sunday.

The governor was accompanied by the new Speaker of the Kebbi State House of Assembly, Hon Muhammad Sani Abubakar Lolo, State Acting Caretaker Chairman of the APC Alhaji Abubakar Muhammad Kana Zuru, Secretary to Kebbi State Governor Babale Umar Yauri, the Personal Assistant to the governor, Alhaji Faruk Musa Yaro, (Enabo) and other top government functionaries.

Bagudu prayed that Allah forgives the late Captain Na’Allah and grant him Aljannah Firdaus.

The governor also beseeched Allah to give the family of the late pilot formidable fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Governor Bagudu with his entourage was also at Government House, Kaduna to commiserate with Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai over the unfortunate incident of the death of Senator NaAllah’s son in Kaduna.

Special prayers were held for the repose of the soul deceased.

