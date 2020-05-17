Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has been commended for approving cash and food assistance to people of Kalgo Local Government Area.

The Chairman of Kalgo local government, Hon Shamsu Faruk Kalgo, made the commendation in Kalgo while distributing cash assistance to people in the area.

Although the Chairman did not disclose the total amount of money being distributed, he, however, said each person will collect N10,000 each.

Kalgo explained that the beneficiaries cut across different segment of the society irrespective of their party’s affiliation.

‘We have been directed to assist people irrespective of party line, no matter which party you come from. This is purely assistance to reduce your hardship courtesy of our Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.’

While thanking the governor for the gesture and opportunity to assist people of his local government, the chairman assured all that Justice will be done in the distribution.

‘In order to ensure that the assistance reaches the proper people, we set up a committee of not only the political class in Kalgo local government but elders of the area who have no any political linkage to ensure Justice in the distribution.’

The council chairman called on the beneficiaries to continue to pray for their leaders at all times.

Earlier in her remarks at the occasion, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Women Development, Hajiya Zara’u Wali explained that the benevolence of Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu was not only for Kalgo local government area but extended to all the 21 LGAs in the state.

She said the assistance would in no small measure support families to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to her, food grains have already been shared to different categories of people, including the vulnerable across all the 21 LGAS in the state.

She urged the well to do to assist people by complimenting the effort of the government in that direction.

The APC Chairman of Kalgo local government area, Sani Musa, who was full of appreciation to Governor Bagudu for the monetary assistance to people in the area of not only from his party, also acknowledged the reception of food grains from Kebbi State Government which have been distributed accordingly.