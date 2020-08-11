Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has warned against the diversion of the assorted food items donated to over 38,000 households by the Federal Government under the Coalition Against Coronavirus Disease (CACOVID) programme.

Bagudu, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Babale Umar Yauri, gave the warning on Tuesday while addressing newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

The Governor said that to ensure that all the intended vulnerable families receive their shares of the food items as scheduled, Community Based Organisations (CBOs) as well as NGOs would be fully involved in the process of the distribution of the palliatives.

He explained that the State Government had involved no fewer than forty NGOs and CBOs in the distribution drive.

According to him, the organisations will be involved in both the transportation and the distribution of the items across the twenty one local governments of the state .

‘We will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that all the vulnerable families are fully covered. While taking steps to ensure the efficient distribution of the items, the State Government hereby warns the beneficiaries against selling the palliatives.

‘We will also make sure any official found wanting in the discharge of his duty is properly sanctioned,’ he warned.

According to the Governor, the items are meant to alleviate the hardships of the beneficiaries, to cushion the effect of the pandemic crisis.

Bagudu had recently flagged-off the distribution of the palliatives to the 21 Local Governments Areas in the State.