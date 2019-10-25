Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Miffed by the scourging effects of cancer, the wife of Kebbi State governor, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, will on Saturday in Abuja lead a cancer awareness walk to sensitise the public on the deadly effects of the ailment.

Dr. Bagudu, who is the founder and the Chief Executive Officer of the Medicaid Cancer Foundation, told newsmen at a press conference that embarking on the awareness had become necessary to bring to a minimum level, the rate of the scourge in the country.

Expected at the walk in Abuja are known Nollywood actors and actresses, comedians, rights activists and some ex-Super Eagles stars among others.

She revealed that the wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, had indicated interest to support her organisation.

“What is my motivation? Its all about saving lives. It is something so many people have interest in. Cancer is very expensive. We are still here talking, radiotherapy is about N400,000. The world needs to do more to eradicate the illness,” she stated.

While revealing that her organisation had assisted more than 200,000 patients across the country, the Kebbi State first lady appealed to the government to build cancer centres at different locations in the country.

She also assured that the foundation would outlive her husband’s tenure as governor, adding that she started it before his emergence as governor.

She wife revealed that she had earlier in the day led people to the National Hospital in Abuja to lift the spirit of some cancer patients, noting that she paid for their treatments.

In their testimonies, some of the cancer survivals in attendance said that after they were diagnosed of the ailment, they never knew they would survive.

One of them, Saibab Yakadai, said she woke up one day after test to discover she had cancer, thanking Medicaid Cancer Foundation for giving her and others hope to live.

Giving a goodwill message, women rights activist, Dr. Joe Odumakin, commended the wife of the Kebbi governor for torching lives in the past eight years.

“We know that cancer is the second largest killer in the world and we know that cancer knows no colour, no race, religion, age, or gender. We must all come out massively to create awareness. We want the government to give cancer patience free medicare because it is very expensive.”

Prominent Nollywood actors and actresses that attended the briefing appealed to all Nigerians, especially the well-to-do in the society to support the founder of Medicaid.

“I cannot say it can be cured but when you discover it early it can be managed. We must thank Medicaid Foundation for giving us hope to live again,” she said.

Ex-international, Peter Rufai, who was also present at the briefing, called on organisations and individuals to join what he described as “saving lives ministry.

“I call on Nigerians and organisations, home and abroad, to support this cause so that it can save more lives,” he noted.