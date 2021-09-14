From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The wife of Kebbi State Governor, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu has come into rescue of one Malama Balaraba Sani a 35 year old womana who delivered triplet boys in Dalijan village in Gwandu Local government area of Kebbi state.

The Governor’s wife, who was represented by Hon Zara’u Wali, Special Adviser to the Governor on Women Developments, provided all the needs of the babies, medical bills and polio immunization for the triplet at the Gwandu hospital.

Bagudu, at the hospital during her visit to inspect the welfare of the triplet, re-emphasised the importance of antenatal care during pregnancy, supervision of births by trained birth attendants and complete immunization to reduce maternal and infant deaths.

She expressed dismay over the number of avoidable deaths women face simply due to non supervision of pregnancy and birth.

Bagudu, appealed to fathers to allow their wives to always attend hospital when the need arises and immunization so we can build a healthy society of strong women and children.

While receiving the entourage, the Chief Medical Officer of General Hospital Gwandu, Dr Aliyu Umar, disclosed that Balaraba Sani has never attended antenatal care and delivered the first baby at home.

Umar explained that she went on labour about 24 hours at her home before she finally came to hospital, where two more babies were delivered through emergency Caesarean section, C.S.

He added that, the mother and babies are in good condition stressed that, her story is a common one for many rural women.

In her short reaction,the 35year, Balaraba said it was her seventh delivery all at home but henceforth she will advice women to go for antenatal care as she went through intense suffering.

Malama Balaraba and her husband thanked Dr Zainab Bagudu for her thoughtfulness, assuring her they would seek hospital care henceforth and complete the immunization of their triplets.

The three boys received their first polio dose from Her Excellency as well as a cash gift.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.