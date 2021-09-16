From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Wife of Kebbi Governor, Dr. Zainab Bagudu, has pledged to assist 35-year-old Malama Balaraba Sani, who was recently delivered of triplet boys in Dalijan village in Gwandu Local Government Area of the state.

She said she would provided all the needs of the babies at Gwandu Hospital, including medical bills and polio immunisation.

The governor’s wife, represented by Special Adviser to the Governor on Women Developments, Zara’u Wali, during a visit to the hospital to check on the triplet, re-emphasised the importance of antenatal care during pregnancy, supervision of births by trained birth attendants and complete immunisation of babies to reduce maternal and infant deaths.

She expressed dismay over the number of avoidable deaths women face simply due to non-supervision of pregnancy and birth.

Bagudu appealed to fathers to allow their wives visit hospitals when they are sick or pregnant or for immunisation of babies saying this would assist build a healthy society of strong women and children.

Chief Medical Officer of General Hospital Gwandu, Dr Aliyu Umar, said both mother and babies were in good condition.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.