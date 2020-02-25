Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State government has admonished communities across the state to protect and guard the government’s projects executed in their domains.

Kebbi State Commissioner for Information and Culture Alhaji Mamuda Warrah stated this on Tuesday when he alongside top officers of the Ministry inspected state government projects in Bunza and Kalgo local government areas.

Among projects inspected include Bunza-Gwade road, an erosion control channel in Bunza, Bunza General Hospital which has just been renovated and Kalgo township road, constructed by the administration of Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

Speaking with reporters, Warrah noted that motorists along Bunza-Gwade road suffered a hectic road experience before the construction.

“We have interacted with the travellers along the road and they have told us their ordeal in the past before the road was constructed by the administration of Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu. Now that they have the road, motorable, they are really happy,” the Commissioner said.

“Another one is the Bunza General Hospital which has just been renovated. They have told us what was the situation, and now the whole hospital has been completely renovated. The same thing with the Kalgo road, constructed by this administration.

“My advice to the host communities is to continue guarding these projects, maintaining it as if it is their personal property. They should not show a nonchalant attitude to it, that it is government property. They should protect it just like it is their personal property,” he said.

A motorist along Bunza -Gwade road, Alfa Aliyu Muhammad, told reporters that before the road was constructed, road users usually pay motorcyclists N500 for a journey from Bunza to Gwade, but they are now collecting N200 per passenger.

Another motorist along the same route, Faruq Yufuf Gwade, said that travellers had been used to sleeping at Bunza whenever they arrived late in the night because no motorcyclist would take them to the village due to bad condition of the road.

“But now, we can travel at any time of the day from Bunza to Gwade. The journey that usually lasted about an hour before, now covers 30 minutes and our motorcycles remain healthy,” he said.

A Bunza resident, Mallam Umaru Maikuku, who commended the Bagudu administration for the construction of an erosion channel, recalled that during rainfalls, houses in the community would be submerged by flood, saying “with the erosion canal constructed, the problem is over now.”

This slideshow requires JavaScript.