

Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Government has announced 4th October, 2020 as the full resumption for both private and public schools across the State.

The Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Alhaji Mohammed Magawatta Aliero who confirmed this in statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday stated that the date was agreed upon, and approved by the both Federal Ministry of Education and the Kebbi State Government after vigorous deliberation.

Acorrding to the statement, signed by the Director Quality Assurance of the Ministry, Alhaji Ibrahim Sani Bena on behalf of the Commissioner, stated that all the necessary arrangements have been provided by the State Government for the covid-19 guideline.

“we agreed that 4th October should be the resumption day while 30th October,2020 will be the closing date for the 3rd terms academic calendar” he added.

He also explained that , the 2020/2021 schools academic calendar would commence on the 2nd November, 2020 to 18 December 2020 will the 1st term will kick off on the 19th December 2020 to 2nd January 2021 will be the holiday while 3rd January, 2021 to 16 April, 2021 will be the commencement of the 2nd term resumption and 3rd May 2022 to 6th August, 2021 is the 3rd terms 2021.

He added that the key test for the unity school students has also provide through the State Ministry of Health and also the isolation centers in case of the positive cases were found.

The state government urged all the parents to caution their children and educate them to be a good ambassador of their families.

