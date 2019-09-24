Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State government has approved the payment of N30,000 minimum wage to workers with effect from this month.

Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Babale Umar Yauri, said at a press briefing, yesterday, that the approval came after a meeting with stakeholders, including legislatures and labour leaders.

“Henceforth, no employee of the State Government shall receive less than N30,000 as Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has approved the immediate payment of minimum wage to civil servants with effect from September, in line with the signing of the new minimum wage legislations by President Muhammadu Buhari and in cognisance of the Kebbi State government commitment to workers welfare.

“In spite of the resource constraint, following due consultation with House of Assembly members, leaders of labour unions and relevant government agencies, the state government has decided to implement the new minimum wage. Other employees shall also receive, as agreed upon, consequential increase of the allowances in line with the guidelines. Local governments are encouraged to review their revenue profiles and take steps to implement the new minimum wage legislation immediately,” he said.