The Kebbi governor, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, has approved N468.5 million for the execution of projects and empowerment programmes under the state Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development.

Hajiya Aisha Maikurata, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, made this known while briefing newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday.

She said,”As part of Gov. Atiku Bagudu’s continuous efforts to reduce poverty and uplift the standard of living of the people, especially the vulnerable in the state, the governor has approved the execution of projects worth N468.5 million for the ministry.

“The ministry of women affairs and social development will be fully involved in executing the projects in critical areas in 11 local government areas identified by the Kebbi state House of Assembly.”

According to her, the local government areas identified for the projects include, Gwandu,Koko/Besse, Aliero, Maiyama, Jega, Bagudo, Fakai, Ngaski, Argungu, Danko/Wasagu and Yauri.

She explained that the aim of the projects was to empower farmers, widows, orphans and youths as well as vulnerable women involved in economic activities in the local government areas.

“The money to be expended by the ministry on the execution of projects is part of the N2 billion released by the governor for constituency projects throughout the state,” she said.

Maikurata also said the government recently provided incentives to 350 women in tomatoes business across the state for economic empowerment.

“This is among other various economic empowerment programmes initiated in the state in which they received N30,000 each,” she said.

The permanent secretary appreciated the unwaivering support to the ministry by the governor and his unrelenting show of concern and love to orphans and the less-privileged people in the state. (NAN).