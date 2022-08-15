From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State government has approved the sum of N556,596.000 for the payment of the 2022 West African Examination Council (WAEC) fee for the 30,922 candidates of the state.

Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Alhaji Muhammadu Magawata Aliero confirmed this at a press conference in Birnin Kebbi.

According to him, “the Kebbi State government has approved the payment ofN456,596,000 to West African Examination Council (WAEC) for 2022 West African School Certificate Examination. This is in addition to N100,000.000 paid to WAEC in April 2022 being deposit; thus bringing the total payment to N556,596,000.

“It may be recalled that Kebbi State Government sponsored 30,922 candidates for the 2022 WAEC at a registration fee of N18,000 per candidate.

“Furthermore, the State Government approved N2,645,600 being the cost of materials and extra Supervisors”, he said.