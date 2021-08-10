From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Government has charged members of the Centered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) to employ all necessary measures of taxation to boost revenue generation in Nigeria to move away from the country’s dependence on crude oil.

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu made the call during the laying of the foundation of the revenue house, named after the governor, in Birnin Kebbi.

Bagudu, represented by Deputy Governor Col Samaila Yombe Dabai (retd), commended the institute for taken such a decision to build the gigantic building in the state.

According to him, ‘today, Nigeria depends on oil revenue. I want to call on you to revive that trend of taxation so that our revenue generation could take care of our nation.’

The President of the CITN, Mr Adesina Adedayo commended the state government for providing a plot of land for the CITN Kebbi State Secretariat, which he said, would be named as “Abubakar Bagudu Professional House”.

In his remark, the Kebbi State Chairman of the Board of Internal Revenue, Alhaji Illiasu Arzika Jega, explained that the state government had promised to provide a plot of land for the CITN, Kebbi State Secretariat of which Governor Bagudu has fulfilled it.

‘Kebbi district has been participating in all institutes activities ranging from training, seminar, meeting, national and international conferences, all with the support of the state government, specifically to mention the West Africa Tax Conference held in Lagos,where our governor was honoured was the Guest Speaker,’ he said.

‘Indigenes of the state through our district were able to get their associate membership, specifically to mention, the staff of the Board of Internal Revenue, whose their promotion were tight with CITN membership.’

He added that through the gesture many of them have become fellows after meeting up with the requirements for fellowship members.

