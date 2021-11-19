From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu on Friday commenced the distribution of relief materials provided by the Federal Government to the victims of the 2020 flood disaster in the state.

Bagudu said that the beneficiaries were mainly rice, maize and sorghum farmers , just as he disclosed that the exercise commences with seven local governments.

They are : Birnin Kebbi, Argungu, Bagudo,Bunza, Koko/Besse , Dandi and Shanga

He said:” The distribution of these items to the target beneficiaries has been graciously approved by President Muhammadu Buhari. Officials of NEMA and SEMA, as well as other people of proven integrity are in charge of the exercise.

” The exercise will be conducted in these seven local governments for the next seven days . We intend to use the experience to be learnt from these focal local governments, so as to efficiently carryout the exercise in the remaining fourteen local councils”.

Bagudu also said that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved that all the victims be fully insured.

This, he explained is to ensure that in the event of any crop failure or flood disasters, ” they will have been insured and no need to fall back on the government.”

” A very important feature is that Mr. President for the first time in our country’s history approved that all farmers, all those who have been affected by the flooding who will receive support will also be insured so that in case of crop failure or challenge, they will have been insured so that they will continue to make progress ‘, he averred.

The governor stated that committees comprising officials of proven integrity have been set up to oversee the distribution exercise across the 21 local governments.

He warned that only genuine victims should benefit from the invaluable gesture and not ” ghost victims.”

The Secretary to the State Government, Babale Umar Yauri, explained that the exercise was delayed with a view to ensuring that all the victims were genuine and adequately captured.

The SSG stated, ” time was painstakingly taken to verify the victims in line with the Governor’s directives to ensure justice , equity and fairness.

” The delay was useful as serious anomalies were detected and adequately taken care of ‘ We have been able to design a workable itenary that will ensure that these commodities are taken directly to all the affected areas in order to ensure transparency and fair distribution to all deserving victims”, he assured.

A Supervisor of National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, Tukur Abubakar reeled out the relief items to be distributed to the victims based on three crops namely rice, maize and sorghum.

He explained that each rice farmer would receive a bag of rice seedlings of 12.5 kg,two litres of herbicides, one litre of pesticides, one litre of growth enhancer, one bag of fertilizer and one pumping machine to be used by 20 farmers.

According to him also, each Maize farmer would be given one bag of seedlings of 10kg, two litres of herbicides,one litre of pesticides,two litres of growth enhancer, one bag of fertilizer and one pumping machine for 20 farmers.

Abubakar further mentioned that for each sorghum farmer, one bag of seedlings of 5kg, two litres of herbicides, one litre of pesticides, two litres of growth enhancer, one bag of fertilizer and one unit of sprayer .

