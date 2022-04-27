The Kebbi State government has commended the Federal Government on reopening of Kamba Border and expressed support for Nigeria Customs Service, Kebbi Area Command in the discharge of its statutory functions.

The commendation which was contained in a press statement issued by Nasiru Manga, Customs Public Relations Officer for Kebbi State Command, expressed Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu’s appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Governor who was represented by Garba Ibrahim Geza, the state Commissioner for Commerce and Industry also expressed support for Nigeria Customs Service in ensuring lawful trade through the reopened border during a sensitisation programme

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The statement read: “The governor expressed optimism that the reopening of the border would impact positively on Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and youths in the State who stand to benefit most from the border reopening.

“Earlier, the Customs Area Controller of Kebbi Command, Comptroller Joseph Attah told the stakeholders and indigenes of Kamba that the reopening of the border presents an opportunity for legitimate business activities across the border.

“He said the border reopening was not an invitation to illegitimate trade and it was not permission for importation of every manner of goods especially those that could compromise national security but to allow trade that could improve the economy and impact positively on people.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“ Attah said that his officers and men were ready to facilitate legitimate trade and do all within the ambit of the law to make trade across Kamba Border seamless as long as stakeholders import what is allowed by the law, make proper declaration and pay appropriate duties to the Federal Government coffers.

“ He took time to explain the import and clearance procedure to the audience, emphasizing the need for strict compliance.”

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

The District Head of Kamba, Alhaji Mahmuda Fana, who could not hide his joy, commended the Federal Government for the development, noting that the reopening would boost the economic activities of the border town and the nation at large.

The sensitisation programme had in attendance the representatives of all relevant units at the border as well as representatives from Niger Republic.