Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Government has commenced the construction of Gwandu/Argungu road.

Speaking with newsmen after the inspection of the road, the state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Muhammed Hassan Shallah, stressed the importance of the road to Gwandu people and Kebbi state in general.

His words: “This road we are inspecting is a link between two emirates; Gwandu and Argungu. It has been in existence since the time of jihadists. But this time, the government felt the need to make it more open so that our people could continue to link up and improve their business between the two emirates.

Shallah commended the state government for awarding the project to indigenous contractor.