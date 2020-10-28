Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Government has declared tomorrow Thursday, 29th October, 2020 Public holiday, to mark the celebration of Maulud, birthday of the Noble Prophet Muhammad, Peace be upon him, equivalent to 12th Rabi’ul Awwal, 1442, after Hijrah.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Abubakar Mu’azu Dakingari, quoted the Chief of Staff, Government House, Birnin Kebbi, Alhaji Suleiman Muhammad Argungu, to have made the declaration on behalf of Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

He stated that the Governor rejoice with Muslims on this solemn occasion.

According to the statement, “the Governor preaches to Muslims to uphold the practice (Sunnah) of the Noble Prophet Muhammad Peace be upon him of piety, compassion, love, sacrifice and absolute submission to the commandments of Allah, the Most Merciful.

“Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu further requests them to sustain good neighbourhoodness, brotherliness, unity, prevalence of Peace and tranquillity amongst themselves and adherents of other faiths.

“He wants Muslims and all Nigerians to continue to pray for Allah’s protection and guidance to the nation’s leaders and followership as well as Peace, Security and economic prosperity for the country”.