Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Government of Kebbi State has said that the Bagudu administration is dedicated to the successful take-off of the Federal University of Agriculture, Zuru.

The Commissioner for Higher Education, Professor Muktaru Umar Bunza, who stated this on Wednesday while speaking with newsmen after an inspection of facilities and premises to be used by the planned university at Zuru town, noted that all arrangements have been concluded to ensure the smooth launch of the institution without any delay.

He explained that all the facilities, manpower, vocational departments necessary for the success of the institution were already on ground, adding that all existing staff and students of the College of Agriculture, Zuru, would not suffer as a result of the upgrade of the college to university status.

‘His Excellency, [Governor Abubakar Atiku] Bagudu, is making the institution a reality [which] is undefeatable for so many reasons. Unlike other universities established, this one happens to be an upgrade of the state institution, an upgrade of the College of Agriculture, Zuru, to the Federal University of Agriculture, Zuru.

‘So, in this regard, the most [important] stakeholder is the state government because the land and all the property belong to the Kebbi State Government. So, if there is no commitment of the state government, the entire programme would have been a dream. It would have remained a mirage.

‘Due to the commitment and the pro-people programmes and commitment of Governor Bagudu in Kebbi State and the nation at large, he clearly supported the move and directed us to do everything possible to ensure the successful establishment and take-off of this university,’ the commissioner stated.

In his remark after the facility inspection, Professor Musa Isiyaku Ahmad, the new Vice-Chancellor of the university, explained that the university would be a blessing and benefit to its host community, the state and Nigeria in general, especially in regards to the agriculture revolution.

Prof Ahmad, speaking to newsmen, said: ‘This university, it will benefit [all] tremendously. For one, the College of Agriculture is now going to be the university of Agriculture. There will be an integration of entrepreneurship into the syllabus and the teeming [number of] youths within and outside this environment will benefit.

‘If you were admitted into this university as an undergraduate, that means you are going to graduate with skills you acquired and you will be able to create your own job instead of waiting and seeking for government employment.

‘We are going to employ contemporary agriculture technology and advanced technology so that the people of this state could derive a lot of benefit from it.’

The Vice-Chancellor added that, due to the restriction of movement as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the launch processes of the institution have been slowed down.

‘With communication and technology, we have achieved a lot…,’ he said with respect to the lockdown. ‘We were working from our homes and thank God all the principal officers of this university are ICT compliance. That is why we have achieved a lot,’ he said.