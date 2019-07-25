Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Government has directed all local government chairmen to handover to secretary of local governments in their various councils.

In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Muazu Dakingari, yesterday, said the action followed the expiration of tenure of local government chairmen and councilors.

Dakingari, who quoted an official circular from the Permanent Secretary Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Muhammadu Sani Umar, indicated that the chairmen and councilors were elected for a two year tenure and sworn into office on July 24, 2017.

The statement noted that Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu appreciated the outgoing chairmen and councilors for their selfless contribution to the development of social service and infrastructure of the grassroots in all the 21 local government areas.