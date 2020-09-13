Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

No fewer than 38,047 households have benefited from the CACOVID food relief distributed by the Kebbi State government in 21 Local Government Areas in the state.

The distribution, which commenced at Jega, Bagudo and Argungu local governments, was witnessed by security agencies. While speaking at the official kick-off of the distribution on Saturday, the Commissioner for Health, Alhaji Jafar Muhammad, who is also state Chairman committee on COVID 19, disclosed that the guidelines for the distribution had been issued to the respective Chairmen.

He said: “We want to categorically draw the attention of the Chairmen and the committees that would do the distribution at the local government levels that, they should make sure that this distributions is done based on the guidelines which have been attached.

“So, we expect this exercise is going to alleviate the suffering of our people. This support is to cushion the effects of the COVID 19 pandemic properly. Therefore, we are expecting that this distribution, at the end of the day,will assist our people”.