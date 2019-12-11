Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has distributed six coastal buses to six selected girls’ secondary schools to ease their transportation challenges and recruited 80 Vigilante Group of Nigerian(VGN) to be protecting the schools across the state.

Governor Bagudu,who was represented by his Deputy, Col. (rtd) Samaila Yombe Dabai distributed the buses to the schools in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday.

He explained that the distribution of the buses became necessary in order to ease the movement of girls student’s in schools for educational activities.

According to him, “the state government under the leadership of Gov. Bagudu has recorded tremendous progress in the education sector in collaboration with international partners, ” the governor said.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary state Ministry for Basic and Secondary education, Hajiya Rafa’atu Hammani, explained that the distribution of the buses to the girls’ schools was to facilitate easy movement of the students to hospital, sports competition and other educational activities.

“The state government is doing a lot to transform education in the state by improving the capacity of the teachers, renovation of school, infrastructure and payment of WAEC and NECO examination fees.”

According to her, from 2018 to 2019, over N1 billion has been released by state government as counterpart fund.

“The government renovated and constructed schools to the tune of N2.5 billion, recruited 2,000 teachers, recruited 80 vigilantes to provide security to girls schools.

“Government also ensured that training and retraining of teachers received priority,” Hammani said.

The beneficiary schools six girls’ schools; Command Girls Secondary School, Goru; Government Girls Unity Secondary School, Birnin Kebbi; and Dr Amina Girls’ Secondary School, Birnin Kebbi.

Others includes; Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Argungu, Government Girls Secondary School, Maga; and Government Girls Science Secondary, Yauri.