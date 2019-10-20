The Kebbi State Government has donated three motorcycles to Tafkin Kada village in Jega Local Government Area for security surveillance.

The Deputy Governor, Alhaji Samaila Dabai, presented the motorcycles to the head of the village Malam Rabiu Tafkin Kada, on Sunday in the village.

“Provision of motorcycles to volunteers came as a result of the appeal made by the community to the state government to enable them to carry out their effective surveillance in their village against insecurity.

”Am here in this village to present motorcycles to be used by the community members for the security surveillance which will help to tackle criminals in the village,” he said.

He said the state government was committed to promoting security across the state.

The deputy governor urged the community to effectively monitor strange activities and report to the relevant authority because security is everybody business.

The head of the village, Malam Kada, commended the State Government for providing the motorcycles for security surveillance in their village.

The village head acknowledged the effort of joint security operatives deployed to the area for their tireless effort in the discharge of their duties in state.

He prayed to Almighty God for guidance, protection and peace in Kebbi state and Nigeria at large. (NAN)