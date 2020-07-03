In an effort to support security operations in Kebbi State, the state government has donated three more vehicles to the Nigeria Police Force IGP- Special Tactical Squad.

Malam Murtala Mu’azu-Gotomo, Information Officer, Office of the Secretary to the State Government, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi on Friday.

He said the vehicles — an 18-seater Toyota Bus, a VW Sharon and a Toyota Corolla 98 model (Fish Eye) — were meant to ease police operations against criminal activities across the state.

Presenting the keys of the vehicles at the Cabinet Office, Birnin Kebbi, the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Babale Umar-Yauri, said the gesture was aimed at giving further support to the tactical squad in curbing crime.

Umar-Yauri, who was represented by the Deputy Director, Security Services, Malam Abdurrahman Usman, urged them to make judicious use of the vehicles to minimise crime.

While appreciating the squad for its gallant effort toward curtailing insecurity in the nation, the SSG advised them to intensify efforts to stem the current insecurity bedeviling the country.

He challenged all security outfits in the country to work in synergy with one another to tackle insecurity, particularly in Northern Nigeria.

In his remarks, the Commander, IGP-Special Tactical Squad in-charge of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara States, Commander Hardo Abubakar-Abdulkadir, lauded the gesture by the state government.

He described the support to the squad as a morale booster that would strengthen its operations against notorious bandits, armed robbers, cattle rustlers and other criminal elements. (NAN)