From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Government has donated eight Hilux vehicles and twenty motorcycles to the 1 Battalion of Nigerian Army, Dukku Barracks, Birnin Kebbi, to bolster security in the state.

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Babale Umar Yauri, presented the vehicles to the newly posted Brigade Commander , 1 Brigade Nigerian Army, Gusau, Brigadier -General Muhammad Bello Wabili at a ceremony held at 1 Battalion ,Dukku Barracks, Birnin Kebbi.

The Governor acknowledged the great sacrifices being made by the Nigerian Army in providing security for the lives and properties of the people of the state.

Bagudu who further asserted that, development could only thrive in a state, if there is peace and security, lauded the relentless efforts of the military in securing the state from criminal elements.

‘” We are always proud of our security personnel, because of their prompt response to security challenges,” he said.

The Governor further said that, despite pockets of security challenges in some parts of the state, Kebbi state still remains the most peaceful state in Nigeria.

While thanking the outgoing Commander, Brigadier General O.M Bello, for what he described as his open door policy and rapid response to distress situations.

Bagudu also pledged Kebbi State Government’s support to the new Brigade Commander, Brigadier General Muhammadu Bello Wabili.

He said that, the donation of the vehicles and motorcycles to the soldiers was just a tip in the iceberg,as more laudable gestures to bolster the smooth logistics of the military would come from the government.

Kebbi State Government, he reassured would continue to assist not only the soldiers on the frontline, but also their families, especially during the Sallah and Christmas festive seasons.

Earlier, the outgoing Brigade Commander, Brigadier General O. M Bello, thanked the Kebbi State Government, under the leadership of Bagudu, for what he described as unrelenting support to the army.

He lauded governor Bagudu for doing a lot to the Battalion all in an effort to bolster security.

” The governor has done alot to us and to our Battalion, whenever there is a situation, he is quickly there in person, he comes directly.

” Bagudu has been a great pillar of support to the Battalion, I must acknowledge”’, he emphasized.

Brigadier General Bello urged the state government to extend the same support and cooperation to newly posted Brigade Commander, whom according to him, has a lot of field and administrative experience from the North east from where he came from.

”The new officer is up to the task in carrying out his mandate in Kebbi State”, he averred.

He equally thanked the SSG and Special Adviser on Security for their collective support in the discharge of responsibility in the state.

In his brief response, the newly posted Brigade Commander, 1 Brigade Nigerian Army, Gusau , Brigadier General Muhammud Bello Wabili, expressed satisfaction with the cordial and mutual relationship existing between the Kebbi State Government and the Army.

He assured the Kebbi State Government that he would bring his experience to bear from the north east to formidably improve security in Kebbi.

In his words ” I a m looking forward to receiving your full support to make Kebbi more safer for all’, he appealed.”