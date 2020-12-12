From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Government on Saturday donated N250 million in aid of the construction of a College of Education (COE) by Jamaatu Izalatul Bi’a Waiqamtis Sunnah (JIBWIS) in Jega.

Governor Atiku Bagudu announced the gesture at the Appeal Fund Launching for the College, held at Jega, Saturday.

The Kebbi State Governor expressed delight that the important event marked the take-off of the College .

According to Bagudu, the education sector requires the support of all stakeholders, saying, ‘funding is a collective responsibility.’

Bagudu commended JIBWIS for the gesture and urged other organisations to emulate it.

He lamented that the North was lagging behind in the establishment of private tertiary institutions.

Governor Bagudu also announced an anonymous personal donation to the college.

Also speaking at the event, the former Governor of the State, Senator Muhammad Adamu Aliero, said that the establishment of a college in the area would shore up the educational development of the State and Nigeria in general .

Aliero further solicited more support for the college to help in its urgent take off .

The event, which attracted a number of dignitaries from the civil service, political, religious and business interests, started with an opening prayer by Professor Muhammad Wali and recitation of the Holy Quran by Mallam Nuraini Kamba, seeking God’s blessings for the success of the occasion.

In his welcome remarks, the Chairman, Main Organising Committee and Speaker, Kebbi State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Ismaila AbdulMumin Kamba, expressed the hope that the endowment fund would successfully lead to the establishment of the JIBWIS College of Education for the improvement of Kebbi and Nigeria.

He appreciated the Governor Bagudu, Senator Aliero, top government functionaries, private individuals and the leadership of JIBWIS for coming up with the laudable initiative.