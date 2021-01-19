From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Government, on Tuesday, donated the sum N30 million to the victims of the early morning inferno, that destroyed Sokoto Central Market.

This donation was announced by the State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, when he paid a sympathy visit to his Sokoto State counterpart, Alhaji Aminu Waziri Tambuwal at Government House, Sokoto.

The Special Adviser to Governor Bagudu on Media,Mallam Yahaya Sarki confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday.

According to him, “the Kebbi State Governor said that, he was deeply touched on receiving the sad news of the blaze which raged for several hours.

” He regretted that, the inferno had destroyed assorted properties, believed to be worth millions of naira, although he was elated that, there was no life lost”.

The Kebbi State Governor said: “The people and Government of Kebbi State are Indeed saddened by this sad development.

” We are however praying the Almighty Allah to replenish whatever might have been lost to the unfortunate disaster and prevent its recurrence .

” We are with you always, in happiness or sadness and this money is aimed at alleviating the suffering of the victims, affected by the inferno.”

Responding , Governor Tambuwal lauded the invaluable and unprecedented maiden gesture to the victims, coming just few hours after the fire disaster was just put out .

The Governor said that, the people and Government of Sokoto State lacked the words to express gratitude to Bagudu, even as he prayed the Almighty Allah to reward him abundantly.

He lamented that, the sad development came at a time when things were a bit tight , not only in Sokoto State,but in Nigeria and the world.

Tambuwal further remarked that, the incredible gesture of Bagudu showed that, Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara States were still one and the same.

Tambuwal said that, all available resources were marshalled in the consolidated efforts to put out the fire , as diligently coordinated by his Deputy , Alhaji Mannir Dan Iya.

The Sokoto State Governor also acknowledged the unpreventable efforts of the State and Federal fire Services, the Air Force, Military, Police, Nigeria and Security Civil Defence Corps and other agencies, in helping to quench the blaze.

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu along with his Sokoto State counterpart, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal also visited the Sokoto Central Market to sympathise with the traders.