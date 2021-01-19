From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Kebbi state Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has donated the sum of N30 million to the victims of Tuesday morning inferno that gutted the Central Market in Sokoto metropolis.

The governor was the first high profile personality to pay a sympathy visit to his Sokoto State counterpart over the incident.

He said his visit to the State was to commiserate with the government and people of Sokoto State, stressing that whatever happens to the state concerns his.

Responding, Governor Tambuwal thanked his counterpart, saying the donation is a testimony of the cordial relationship and brotherhood between Sokoto and Kebbi States.

Governor Tambuwal further disclosed that no life has been lost as a result of the fire. He added that fire fighting vehicles belonging to both the state and the federal government as well as the Sultan Abubakar III International Airport, Sokoto were at the scene of the inferno to control the situation.

Expressing appreciation to security agents in the state for their support towards controlling the situation, Tambuwal prayed God to abundantly reward Bagudu and the people of his state.