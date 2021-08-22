From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Ministry of Health and other stakeholders have embarked on a sensitization exercise in all the 21 local government areas, in order to curtail the spread of cholera outbreak in the state.

This was sequel to the directives of Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu mandating the Ministry of Health to embark on the sensitization campaign to enlighten communities on the pandemic and the proactive preventive measures to take against the disease.

The Commissioner of Health, Hon. Jafar Muhammad, stated this at the flag-of the sensitization exercise at the Emir’s Palace in Argungu.

Jafar expressed appreciation with the physical presence of Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Sama’ila Mohammed Mera at the flagg off of the sensitization campaign, describing it as timely in view of the importance of traditional rulers to their subjects.

According to him, : ” the purpose of the visit was in response of the directive by His Excellency, Sen. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, for the Ministry to go round the State to sensitise the public on recent cholera outbreak .”

The Commissioner said after the Flag-Off exercise, officials of the Ministry and other stakeholders would reach out to all the 21 local government areas of the state for massive sensitization exercise on the disease.

According him, the general public would be sensitized on the preventive measures like regular washing of the hands thoroughly before and after eating, the health hazards of open defecation and the required depth needed to dig a well in order to avoid contamination.

Other measures, he mentioned include, keeping away from infected persons, while people were advised to quickly rush to the hospital when they notice symptoms like ;Diarrhoea,vomiting and fever.

The Commissioner then handed over drugs and enlightenment pamphlets to the representative of local Government Chairman, who eventually handed over to the Director of Health of the Local Government, urging him to work in synergy with the State Rapid Response Team of the Ministry.

The Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Sama’ila Mohammed Mera, appreciated the quick response of the state government for taking serious action against the pendemic.

The monarch commended Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for his swift response against the Cholera pandemic.

He also thanked the Commissioner of Health, members his health Team, as well as the Chairman of Argungu local government.

The Emir enumerated some factors responsible for the outbreak of Cholera as lack of toilet facilities, lack of good source of potable water and lack of adequate sanitization.