Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi.

Kebbi State Government has expressed it dissatisfaction over dispersion of rumour and fake news it is through social media in the state.

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu who stated this during the opening ceremony of three day training workshop for Media Practitioners in Kebbi State organised by the Kebbi State Chapter of NUJ at the Presidential Banquet Hall in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday noted instead of using the platform for productive purposes, the handlers are using it to peddle untrue statements.

“This training is aim at giving you special skills on the use of Social Media and content development with a view to sanitizing the use and practice of medium”, he said.