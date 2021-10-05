From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Government has rejoiced with the Nigeria Union of Teachers(NUT) Kebbi state chapter,as they celebrated, the World Teachers Day on the 5th of October.

The Government’s

message was extended to the leadership of NUT by the Acting Head of Service, Alhaji Safiyanu Garba Bena today in Birnin Kebbi during a courtesy visit by officials of the union.

He said while extending the best wishes and regards of the Governor to the entire hardworking teachers of Kebbi State for witnessing this memorable and important day to the teachers, the Governor assured that his administration would continue its avalanche of support to teachers in the state.

The Acting Head of Service, Alhaji Safiyanu Garba Bena reminded the NUT that under the able leadership of Senator Abubakar Atiku, Government has never waivered in its unrelenting commitment to better the welfare of the teachers particularly in the payment of their salary and other entitlements .

He assured them of the State Governor’s open door policy and readiness to assist the union for the advancement of teachers in the state.

Sanusi Alkali, the Deputy Chairman of NUT in his response, appreciated the gesture of the Governor on behalf of the State Chapter.

Alkali apologized for not extending invitation to the State Government in celebration of the day stressed that the State wing of the Union in Kebbi decided to hold a low keyed celebration in view of financial constraint and the Covid 19 pandemic.

According to him, ” the event in Kebbi was low keyed due to some challenges facing our Union and in view of the Covid 19 pandemic .

” What we did to mark the day was a small gathering to read the Speech of our President and paper presentation and capacity building for teachers was stressed”, he averred.

While extolling the myriad of support by Kebbi State Governor , Senator Abubakar Atiku to bolster education in the state, he made a passionate appeal to Kebbi State Government to ensure continious training and retraining of teachers to keep them in tune with latest and modern method of teaching.

He also urged the State Government to compel teachers to register with Teacher’s Registration Council while the state be in the forefront of implementing the new salary scale to be announce by President Muhammadu Buhari expected to commence in 2023 by the Federal Government.