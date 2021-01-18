From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku-Bagudu has handed over recontructed burnt shops of Birnin Kebbi central market to traders who were real owners of the shops.

Bagudu explained that, the reconstruction of 1,050 shops which were burnt in the year 2016 was done with over N2 billion.

The governor, who was represented by Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq-Yelwa, at the distribution of 350 shops to original owners on Monday at the market,noted that,the shop owners have fulfilled all requirements to reoccupy the shops.

According to him, ” I want to assure you that anybody that owned a shop before would be reallocated a new one and those who inherited shops from their parents and conducting business in the same shop would also be considered”.

He advised those seeking to be new shop owners to follow the formal channel to be able to benefit from the gesture.

The governor clarified that marketers should bear in mind that the shops remained the property of government, hence the need for them to be paying rent fees to government on annual basis.

He, however, said that government was doing everything possible for the marketers to own the shops in due course.

Atiku-Bagudu encouraged the management of the market to ensure just distribution of the shops to legitimate marketers, assuring that decisive measures would be taken against anybody who violate the established rules.

In his speech, the Speaker, Kebbi State House of Assembly, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kamba appreciated the gigantic efforts of present administration for rebuilding the market.

Kamba, who was represented by Alhaji Habibu Labbo, Chairman, House Committee on Land and Housing called on marketers to use the shops for businesses instead of keeping it under lock and key.

He reminded them that the essence of a market was to boost economic activities, enhance revenue base of individuals marketers and also contribute to national growth and development.

According to him, government had spent huge amount of money to accomplish its mission on the market despite the economic downturn that engulfed many countries.

Earlier, the Chairman, Kebbi State Market Traders’ Association, Alhaji Umaru Dan-Gura appreciated the present administration for fulfilling its promise of rebuilding and redistributing the shop.