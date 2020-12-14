Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Government has commenced the training of Commissioners and Senior Government Officials on Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to enhance their productivity and efficiency in the state’s civil service.

The state Commissioner of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Alhaji Abdullahi Magoro, while briefing newsmen shortly after the flagging – off of the ICT capacity building training in Birnin Kebbi on Monday, said the training was part of the E- Governance role out plan for 2021.

Magoro explained that the aim of the training was to put the trainees in a best position to take advantage of various tools and help them to improve productivity and efficiency at their work places.

According to him, “the training is part of our e – governance role out and other ICT tools which we intend to role out in 2021. This is the first time that such training is carried out as state Governor, Atiku Bagudu had identified this gap to do with ICT skills and approved and showed his support to make sure that everyone in government from top to bottom is empowered with digital skills so as to make the state forward” he said.

He noted that, the training which would last for two days, would prepared everyone to be on board,stated that it would continuous processes.

“We want it to be continuous; may be twice and thrice a year in order to refresh their memory and learn whatever skills they lack.

” The e – governance is providing the information electronically via website for the citizens to have access to information on their various Ministries, Departments and Agencies on the services that are provided.

“The trainees have to be trained to be on the same line; to be able to communicate with the citizens using technology,” the commissioner said.

Earlier, the State Deputy Governor,Col.(rtd),Samaila Yombe Dabai commended the participants for their commitment and focus during the workshop.

He added that, the training would prepared them to be more productive to the development of civil service in the state.

Speaking on behalf of the participants, the state Commissioner of Lands and Housing, Alhaji Sadik Yelwa, expressed hope that the training would improve their performance in their respective offices.

“The communication gap that usually exists when executives are not living within the same areas is now addressed because you can now summit your memo through mail.

” You can receive response from the Executive Governor ; you can explore opportunities that are abundant in the global world of benefit your ministry.