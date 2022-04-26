From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Government has commended the Federal Government over the reopening of Kamba Border.

The State government also expressed support for Nigeria Customs Service, Kebbi Area Command in the discharge of its statutory functions.

Public Relations Officer(PRO) of the Command, Nasiru Manga confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

According to him, the Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu commitment was expressed at the sensitization exercise put together by the Customs Area Controller, Kebbi Area Command to signal the reopening of Kamba Border, today, Monday 25th April, 2022.

He said that the Governor,who was

represented by the State Commissioner for Commerce and industry, Alhaji Garba Ibrahim Geza, expressed Governor’s optimism that “the reopening of the border would impact positively on Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and youths in the State who stand to benefit most from the border reopening” he said.

Manga also quoted Customs Area Comptroller of Kebbi Command,Comptroller Joseph Attach to have told the stakeholders and indigenes of Kamba that the reopening of the border presents an opportunity for legitimate business activities across the border.

He said: “the border reopening was not an invitation to illegitimate trade and it was not permission for importation of every manner of goods especially those that could compromise national security but to allow trade that could improve the economy and impact positively on people.

” My officers and men are ready to facilitate legitimate trade and do all within the ambit of the law to make trade across Kamba Border seamless as long as stakeholders import what is allowed by the law, make proper declaration and pay appropriate duties to the Federal Government coffers”.

Manga added that Attah took his time to explain the import and clearance procedure to the audience, emphasizing the need for strict compliance.

The District Head of Kamba, Alhaji Mahmuda Fana, who could not hide his joy, commended the Federal Government for the development noting that the reopening would boost the economic activities of the border town and the nation at large.

The sensitization programme according to the PRO, had in attendance the representatives of all relevant units at the border as well as representatives from Niger Republic.