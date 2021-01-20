From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Government on Wednesday declared 22,000 plots of land across the 21 local government areas of the state available for allocation to the general public.

The Commissioner for Land, Housing and Urban Development, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa, who confirmed this during a press conference in Birnin Kebbi, stated that the prices of the plots would be based on the density of the land, and locations.

‘The Ministry of Land, Housing, and Urban Development, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and all the 21 Local Government Council Chairmen held a meeting to discuss the aspirations of His Excellency,Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu,’ he said.

‘The meeting resolved, designed and produced that 22,000 plots of land within the state and the plots would be classified as follows; higher density, medium density plots and low-density plots.

‘The plots would be allocated as follows Birnin Kebbi municipal, being the state capital, where over 70% of workers residing we have 7,000 plots available for the public.

‘Argungu, Yauri, Zuru would have 1,500 plots each for allocations while other headquarters of Local Government Areas in the state would have 535 plots including Koko town as its position as one of the major town.’

Yelwa explained that a plot in Birnin Kebbi would cost N200,000, N150,000, N100,00 per plot while other plots across the state would cost within N120,000, N150,000, N60,000 depending on their density.

‘This programme is going to be continuous until significant sizes of the population that do not own plots to cater to their shelter needs are addressed.’

In his reaction, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Hassan Muhammed Sallah, said the exercise would be a continuous one and sales of allocation forms would begin very soon.