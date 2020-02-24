Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Government has vowed to offer scholarships, healthcare services, empowerment initiatives as well as employment opportunities to the wives and children of soldiers in the state.

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, who made this known during the visit of the leadership of the Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association (NAOWA), led by Hajiya Fatimoh Aminu Bande, wife of the GOS, Nigerian Army,8 division, Sokoto.

NAOWA was also joined by the Governor’s wife, Dr Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, in their courtesy visit to Government House on Monday.

Governor Bagudu, who commended members of the Association for their visit and the contribution of the Army towards unity the country, said the welfare of their families would be taken care of by his administration.

“My administration has placed a premium on the welfare of soldiers and their families, and their children will enjoy scholarships even after their transfer out of the state,” he said.

Bagudu announced his preparedness to support the Association to establish entrepreneurship and pursuit of education and advised them to harmonise their activities with other similar associations to enjoy maximum benefits.

In her remarks, Dr Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu pledged to collaborate with NAOWA in ensuring adequate public enlightenment on cancer, immunisation and sensitisation of their members on the importance of hospital visits for the early detection of cancer and pregnant women on delivery.

She commended the officers’ wives for their care to children and widows of fallen soldiers, stressing that her Medicaid Cancer Foundation would work with them.

Earlier, Chairperson of the Association Hajiya Aminu-Bande said the visit was to register their appreciation for the support and care to soldiers and their families by the government of Kebbi State.

“We solicit for more support and assistance to enable the Association to set up an education centre to cater for the children of widows and soldiers,” she said.