From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State and Pakistan’s government have resolved to engage in bilateral cooperation to boost agriculture, education, trading and other common areas for the benefit of Nigeria and Pakistan.

Governor of Kebbi state, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and the High Commissioner of Pakistan to Nigeria , Major- General Mohammed Tayyab Azzam discussed this during a courtesy call on Governor Bagudu at Government House, Birnin Kebbi by Azzam and his entourage.

Bagudu ,while speaking during the Envoy visit, explained that, the cooperation was premised on the extant cordial relations between Nigeria and Pakistan, as well as between Pakistan and Kebbi State.

He said: ” we have a number of existing areas of relationship for decades which would be expanded. Nigeria and Pakistan have deep, respectful relationship, in addition to myriad of similarities. They range from the areas of education, health , population, landmass and security challenges.”

” We can achieve a lot while working together in so many valuable areas that will mutually benefit us. We need to capitalize on this and do more . Kebbi state is willing to do more, work hard and this will resonate with our people. We will pave the way for Kebbi and Pakistan to do more. Our proximity to Niger and Benin Republics is a comparative advantage,” Bagudu,said.

He added that, priorities would be place on agriculture, science and technology, health and Industrialisation, stressed that, more things should be done in the course of their bilateral cooperation.

Earlier, the Pakistani Envoy, Major- General Mohammed Tayyab Azzam explained that, the both Nigeria and his country shares a lot of similarities from the usage of same colour of flags, environment, security challenges, as well as geostrategic locations in the world.

He said: ” Nigeria is also an emerging economy and it happens to be one of the most promising nations of the world. The two nations have been enjoying robust relations in education, as well as railway engineering, among others”.

He disclosed that, Pakistan are planing to establish some mega pharmaceutical firms, bulk vegetables and fruits cold storage facilities.