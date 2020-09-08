Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Government has partnered with the United States of America Pharmaceutical Company, Johnson and Johnson, to boost it ongoing fight against HIV, improvement of mental health and Oncology.

Governor Atiku Bagudu, disclosed this in Birnin Kebbi at the opening ceremony of a 4-day Training workshop on HIV management, mental Health and oncology for Kebbi State Health workers held at the Kalgo Medical Centre,Kalgo.

Bagudu explained that, the partnership would provide wonderful opportunity to the state to boost the ongoing efforts to turn the tide against the HIV scourge .

Bagudu said: ” We will learn more from each other , exchange knowledge and share it alot . Knowledge is not the exclusive preserve of any group of persons or person , but, it can be shared.”

He observed that the partnership will provide opportunities for internships by students , as well as collaboration with Researchers .

The governor also lauded the state Health Commissioner, his team and all the stakeholders in ensuring the success of all the health related programmes and policies of his administration.

He commended his wife, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu for playing key role in ensuring that people of the state benefit from better healthcare services as well as facilitating the workshop and partnering with Johnson and Johnson, a popular multinational corporation on pharmaceutical and Consumer Packaged goods

Earlier, the Commissioner of Health, Jafar Muhammed in his welcome address said the training workshop was aimed at giving further training to improve the knowledge of healthcare workers for better service delivery in the state.

Wife of the Kebbi State Governor, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu who spoke through virtual address during the program, thanked her husband, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for his diligent effort for the successful of the workshop.

She also thanked the state ministry of Health as well as Johnson and Johnson West Africa for collaborating with the State Ministry of Health for the workshop and assured that, she would continuous to support health care delivery in the state.

The program featured questions and answers as well as presentation by Dr.Philip Nwojiabi Princewill of National Hospital Abuja , consultant microbiologist on Initiating Patients on Anti – Retroviral Therapy and

Professor Oche Agbaji , Consultant & HIV Specialist from University Teaching Hospital Jos who gave an update on the use of Protease Inhibitors in the Management of Treatment Failures.

Seventy participants attending the four day training workshop including Principal Medical Officers( PMOs) from the 31 General Hospitals across the state, representatives of Nurses, Midwives and Lab Scientists.