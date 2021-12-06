From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi state Government has concluded arrangement with United State of America(USA) company to trains over 300 youths on solar energy.

Commissioner for Special Duties, Barrister Attairu Maccido confirmed this during the kick off ceremony for the in-house training for the 150 girls selected before the arrival of the US company.

Maccido, explained that, the selected youths comprises of 150 girls, and 150 boys and their training will lasted for 10 weeks under the tutelage of the US company which would commenced by by February.

According to him, “the future is already here. We have already partnering with the solar energy department at Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto. At the same time,the progressive Governor’s forum are team up to invite solar company, planing to bring solar company down to Kebbi. The Governor of Kebbi state is working hard to ensure that we started producing our solar panels here in Kebbi state,not importing them. So, the future is already here.

” We have started with 300 trainees on panels for now after initial training of 25 youths. We are now training 300 which comprises 150 girls and 150 boys. We have started with 150 of girls. We are already in collaboration with the solar company in USA through Diaspora Commission and their training will start on February and instead of waiting for the arrival of these experts, we decided to start with our own in house training so that when they started, it would be an easier thing for them and they will appreciated what they are going to be taught”.

Maccido added, that , the in-house training the state government commenced now with 150 girls, would be on untill February 2022 while the exercise with the USA solar company will started by February going to be for ten weeks.

Earlier, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Power, Alhaji Yusuf Haruna Rasheed urged the participants to be dedicate themselves fully to the training, saying that, it was a training worthy of dedication and concentration.

According to him, “As a women,we deem it necessary to start with you ad you are the bedrock of the society. When women are productive and are contributing to the society development, surely,the sky is the limit for that society as far as development is concern”, he said.

Haruna-Rasheed enjoined them to utilize the opportunity in order to progress in their lives and for the betterment of their families.

In his remark, one of the trainers, Umar Faruku, thanked the State Government for sponsoring them to attend numerous training on power and solar energy at the Nigerian National Training Institute(NAPIN).

He said that, the training afforded them the opportunity to learn more about Power and Solar energy, assuring them that, they would cascade same knowledge to the younger ones in the society.

