The Kebbi State Government says it has paid gratuities to retired civil servants and death benefits to families of the decease from the creation of the state on Aug. 21,1991 to Feb. 28, 2017.

The State Head of Service, Alhaji Abubakar Idris, made this known at a ministerial briefing and interactive session with Gov. Atiku Bagudu in Birnin Kebbi on Monday.

“I wish to acknowledge with deep appreciation that all those who have retired from service from the creation of Kebbi State from Aug. 21,1991 up to Feb. 28, 2017, have been paid their gratuities and or death benefits to the families of the deceased,” he said.

“The State is one of the few ones in the federation that are up to date in the payment of salaries and pension under the leadership of governor Bagudu,’’ he said.

Idris said that N638, 164 million had been expended by the Head of Service Departments on general administration from 2015 to date.

“The departments comprised general administration and establishment, pension and training department,” he said.

He said that Bagudu had graciously approved the payments of furniture allowance to all serving permanent secretaries, while releasing N100 million for car refurbishing loans to all categories of civil servants in the state.

Idris said that N54, 209 million was used to finance series of retreats, seminars and workshops both within and outside the State.

“The sum of N28, 416 million was spent on local in-service training programmes for 107 officers on high scheme and another N41, 833 million has been utilised on overseas in-service training programmes of 20 officers,” he said.

He said that N62, 860 million was spent on organised groups to enable them conduct seminars, workshops and conferences, among others.

“N27, 275 million was spent in the rehabilitation of state ministry of commerce and N12, 767 million on the reinforcement of the foundation of the new wing of the state secretariat,” he said.

Bagudu commended the staff of the head of service department for their efforts in making sure that the state moved to the next level.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the briefing was organised by the Office of the Head of Service in collaboration with the Office of the Secretary to the Kebbi Government.