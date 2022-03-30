From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu says the state government will provide additional resources to the NG-CARES programme, as soon as they are requested by the Delivery Platforms.

Bagudu stated this in Birnin Kebbi at the launching of the programme and promised that the state government would render all the necessary assistance to ensure its success in the state.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Babale Umar Yauri, the Chairman of the APC Governors’ Forum said: ’’The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy of the country and Kebbi need not be over emphasized.

‘’We saw global economies enter recessions and all over the world, recovery is just beginning.

‘’This makes the CARES program not only timely but essential. The CARES program is a loan to the State government approved by the House of Assembly as part of our 2022 spending plans.

‘’It has been carefully designed to ensure maximum impact across the areas of intervention. We remain resolute and committed to livelihood support, SME support and maintaining food security.’’

Bagudu further commended the efforts of the World Bank and Federal Cares Technical Team for taking time to be here despite their several engagements and busy schedules.

He said,’’ Two weeks ago, we received here from the Kebbi World Bank team for the Hybrid Implementation Support Mission, to enhance the capacity and further widen the institutional arrangement of the NG-CARES.

‘’Kebbi State successfully hosted the North Western states comprising Sokoto, Zamfara, Kano, Jigawa and Katsina.

‘’I had the privilege of also receiving the Task Team Leader Prof. Okunmadewa at the Kebbi State Governor’s lodge to discuss further the modalities under which the CARES program would operate.

‘’During that meeting, I committed to the TTL that the State Government would inject additional resources of up to 5 billion Naira to ensure the success of the CARES program.

‘’By design, the CARES programme is expected to run over a period of 2 years. We have a target of 28,291 across the 9 Disbursement Link Indicators ( DLIs) .

‘’Not surprisingly, the bulk of our CARES interventions will go towards the Agricultural intervention component to bolster food security and provide much needed help to small holder farmers.’’

According to Bagudu, being conscious of the time-sensitive nature of agricultural interventions and the need for urgent intervention across all result areas,’’ we have committed to provide the additional state resources as soon as they are requested by the Delivery Platforms.

‘’I would like to thank the World Bank and Federal teams once again for taking time to grace this occasion with their presence.

‘’I would also like to commend the CARES team from Kebbi for also working very hard to bring us to the point where the CARES program is being launched.’’

Prof. Foluso Okunmadewa, the Task Team Leader of the programme, commended Kebbi state for taking a lead position in Nigeria.

‘’ This is why we want other states to emulate Kebbi and the Governor must be lauded.

‘’This is why we are very happy with the Governor, as he strives to take more people of the state out of poverty.’’

He said that the World Bank appreciates the efforts of the state government,’saying,” this is a position we want to recognize and support.”

Gov. Bagudu has also made a pledge to lead in the efforts to spearhead the programme and take the citizens out of poverty.

He vowed that the World Bank would give priority attention to Kebbi State, as “Bagudu cares.”

Okunmadewa also expressed the condolences of the bank to Nigeria as regards the recent Kaduna train attack

Mr. Aso Valkporaye, Chairman, Federal Cares Technical Committee, promised that the programme would touch every family in the benefiting states.

He described Kebbi as doing well owing to the purposeful leadership of Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu as well as his care for Kebbi people and his pledge to inject 5 billion naira to the program.

Earlier, the State Commissioner of Budget and Economic Planning who is also the Chairman, Kebbi CARES, Steering Committee, Dr Abba Sani-Kalgo, in his welcome address, said the government and CARES partners had worked hard to design and put in place a program for results that allows the state to bring succour and relief to its people and businesses through the three intervention areas.

“Bagudu’s administration has worked hard and provided all the requirements needed to ensure that the CARES Program has a smooth take off.

” Indeed, it would be a great disservice for me to leave this podium without acknowledging the efforts of Gov. Bagudu in providing all the support required for kebbi to meet the eligibility criteria for participation in the CARES program.

“Indeed, there is nothing that the Kebbi CARES team requested that it did not get.

“We are here launching this program because of the unwavering support of the Kebbi State government to ensure that the needy of society get the relevant and timely support they need to cushion the effects of the COVID Pandemic,” he said.