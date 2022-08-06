From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi state government has disclosed that it’s has renovated 170 Primary Healthcare Centers out of 225 located in the political wards across the 21 local government areas of the state.

The government, stated that, they would completed the remaining PHCs,fully equipped, before the end of the administration.

The state Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu stated this while speaking with the delegates of the CIGARI Foundation, led by the former Minister of Health,Professor Ali Pate,who paid him courtesy visit in Birnin Kebbi.

Bagudu represented by the Secretary to the State Government,Alhaji Umar Babale Yauri ,noted that since inception of the administration, the state government has continue to invest on Primary Healthcare, collaborate with developing partners for good and quality healthcare delivery.

According to him, ” we are please though we can not say 44 percent success to be celebrated, I believe before the end of this administration, we shall be reaching 82 percentage.

“We have integrated our primary Healthcare under on roof and as a result, with full financial backing by the State and LGAs,we were able to record 82 percentage. In fact, in the area of infrastructure development, it is our wishes that all the 225 political wards we have in the state is having sustainable equipped hospitals,equipped PHCs.

” We have renovated 140 and currently, 36 of these PHCs are undergoing rehabilitation. Now we are having 170 and before end of this administration, we should be able to have all these Healthcare Centres renovated and well equipped “, he said.

Earlier, the leader of the team,Professor Ali Pate, explained that they were in Kebbi State to interact with the stakeholders on how to intervene in the health sector especially primary Healthcare stressed that, health security could also resulted to economy challenges.