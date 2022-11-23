From Olanrewaju Lawal Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi state Government has sent 28 students of the state to Egypt Universities to studies Courses on Medicine for period of six years.

The 28 students,who were selected across the local government areas of the state,were air bound to depart Abuja enroute Eggypt on Wednesday.

While briefing newsmen ahead of their departure in Birnin Kebbi, Executive Secretary of the Kebbi state Scholarships Board,Alhaji Sanusi Garba explained that,they were carefully selected last year.

According to him, “the eligible Kebbi state studentts that are being sponsored by the State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu are going to Abuja enroute Cairo tomorrow, Wednesday insha Allahu.

“The 28 Kebbi state students were carefully selected by the committee set up last year and all of them are around today. The total number of the students for MBBS studies are 57 in number. We are carrying the 28 now and we are waiting for the approval of the remaining 29 students that will be going to Russia.

“Like I said,all of them are going to studies MBBS”, he said.

Garba said “, among the 28 students,we carefully selected 14 male and 14 females to be gender sensitive and fairless.”

He also disclosed that the number was in addition of the 118 indigenous students who are studying in Indian and their studying courses have entered two years under the sponsorship of the Kebbi State Government.

He advised the students to face their studying seriously, always remember the sons and daughters are of whom they are ‘stressed that,they should always remember that they are ambassadors of Kebbi state and Nigeria in general.

Earlier, a parent of one of the students,Mallam Saadu Hussaini Kangiwa commended the State Governor for considered their children worthy of being sponsored to Eggypt to studying medicine Courses for six years period.

While speaking on behalf of others,a student Miss Hadiza Umar Faruq,thanked the Kebbi state Governor,Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for approving their sporsorship to Eggypt to studying MBBS,stressed that, they would not disappoint the state government during their staying in Eggypt for their Courses.