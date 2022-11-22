From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Government has sent 28 students of the state to Egypt universities to study Medicine for a period of six years.

The 28 students, who were selected across the local government areas of the state, were expected to air bound to Abuja en route to Egypt on Wednesday.

While briefing newsmen ahead of their departure in Birnin Kebbi, Executive Secretary of the Kebbi State Scholarships Board, Alhaji Sanusi Garba, explained that they were carefully selected last year.

According to him, “the eligible Kebbi state students that are being sponsored by the State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, are going to Abuja en route Cairo tomorrow, Wednesday insha Allahu.

“The 28 Kebbi State students were carefully selected by the committee set up last year and all of them are around today. The total number of the students for MBBS studies are 57 in number. We are carrying the 28 now and we are awaiting for the approval of the remaining 29 students that will be going to Russia.

“Like I said, all of them are going to studies MBBS”, he said.

Garba said further that, among the 38 students we carefully selected 14 male and 14 females to be gender sensitive and Fairless”.

He disclosed that the number of the students were in addition to the 118 indigenous students who are studying in Indian and their studying courses have entered two tears under the sponsorship of the Kebbi state Government.

He advised the students to fave their studies seriously, always remember the sons and daughters whom they are ,stressed that, they should always remember that they are ambassadors of Kebbi state and Nigeria in general.

Earlier, a parent of one of the student, Mallam Saadu Hussain Kangiwa, commended the state governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for considering their children worthy of being sponsored to Egypt to study Medicine.

While speaking on behalf of other students, Miss Hadiza Umar Faruq, thanked Governor Bagudu for approving their sponsorship to Egypt to study Medicine, stressing that they would not disappoint the state government during their stay in Egypt.