Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State government has set aside the Federal Medical Centre(FMC) for the treatment of coronavirus in case of any eventuality.

The Commissioner for Health, Alhaji Jafaar Muhammed to stated while speaking with Daily Sun on Sunday.

He explained, though, the state has not recorded any case of the virus, stressed that the Federal Medical Centre(FMC)Birnin Kebbi has been set aside for the treatment of patients of the dreaded virus.

According to him, ” just as we did for Lassa fever, Federal Medical Centre has , been set aside for the treatment of any patient if, at all, there is any. For now, all the necessary equipment, facilities have been put in place to curtain any eventuality. We have put everything in place “, he said.