Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State government has disclosed that it would construct 1,000 housing units comprising of two and four rooms estate in the state.

The Permanent Secretary, Establishment and Pension Matters, Dr Isah Mohammed Sama, confirmed this on Thursday during a stakeholder meeting comprising government representatives and officials of the New Cruise Housing Estate company by the company’s Managing Director, Ravi Lohia, held at Government House in Birnin Kebbi.

Sama explained that the proposed Kebbi Housing Estate was conceived by the Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, to address the housing needs of people of the state with an emphasis on civil servants.

He called for inputs and suggestions from all stakeholders before the final plan would be agreed upon.

Daily Sun gathered that the proposed Kebbi Housing Estate comprises of 857 two-bedroom units and 98 four-bedroom duplexes would be sited at the airport road in the state capital, Birnin Kebbi.

During the interactive meeting, which was chaired by Permanent Secretary Establishment and Pension Matters, Dr Isah Mohammed Sama, the stakeholders also proposed that there should be provision for the recreational facilities, cost of the housing units, affordability, and security in the estate among others.

In his remark, the Managing Director of the construction firm, Ravi Lohia, said that when the estate is completed, it would serve as first of its kind in the state as well as a benchmark in estate development not only in Kebbi but other parts of the country.