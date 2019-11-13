Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Government has disclosed that it would immunize 978,000 against meningitis and measles across the 21 local government areas of the state.

The Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health, Hajiya Halima Boyi Dikko who confirmed this on Wednesday while addressing journalists in Birnin Kebbi disclosed that the immunization exercise would flag off from 16th of November to 23 of December this year at the Emir’s place in Birnin Kebbi.

According to her, “Over 968,000 children would be vaccinated against two antigens, measles and meningitis”,she said.

Dikko said that the vaccination exercise would cover children between the age bracket of 9 to 59 months stressed that children between the age bracket of 12 to 59 months would be vaccinated against meningitis during the exercise.

She disclosed that campaign for the two antigens would be done concurrently by 4000 trained health workers at 400 vaccination points across the 225 wards in the state.

She said ” We have embarked on advocacy visits to traditional, religious and community leaders and we have already started public awareness in Hausa, Fulfulde, Dakarci, Fulatanci and English language.

Dikko who commended Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, WHO and UNICEF for their supports, appealed to all parents to bring out their children for vaccination against the killers diseases stressed that the vaccines are effective, safe and free .