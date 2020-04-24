Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State government and other stakeholders in education sector have agreed to redouble their efforts to provide better education services in the state.

The State government, represented by the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education,Alhaji Muhammad Magawatta Aleiro along officers of SUBEB,Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) a program designed to bring back the out of schools children to schools,

and all Chairmen of Local Government Education Authority converged in Birnin Kebbi on Friday, under aegis of BESDA 2019/2020 Annual School Census to discuss progress recoded on the sector.

The Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Alhaji Muhammad Magawatta Aleiro, represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Hajia Rafa’atu Noma Hammani informed the stakeholders that the state government would continue to implement the BESDA blueprint to ensure that all schools age children secured better education in the state.

He commended all the stakeholders for their support,cooperation for better education delivery especially all LGEA of various Councils who are Professors and PhD of different universities across the country, for making child education a laudable example in Nigeria and assured them the total support by the Ministry.

Earlier, Professor Abdullahi Abubakar Bagudo, from Usman Dan Fodio university who is also consultant for BESDA commended the state government for given maximum support for the repositioning of education sector stressed that, his team have been working hard to change the narrative especially at the primary schools level across all the local government Areas which contribute about 60 percent in a child educational carrier.

While responded to questions raised by stakeholders, the Desk Officer of BESDA, Alhaji Hassan Umar informed them that with continuous efforts, most of the challenges facing delivery of better education services in the state would be surmountable.

“All we need to do now is to give our full blueprint of strategies taken by BESDA Team top priority to overcome these challenges so as to have better Education service delivery”.

The State Project Coordinator for UNICEF, Alhaji Isah Usman, expressed the agency gratitude and continuous support in Education and other programmes that would make life and living conditions of children improved in the state.

He added that, with various papers presented by guest speakers, if all suggestions were taken, it would enhance rapid progress in achieving better education services delivery in the state.