Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Government has met with stakeholders to discuss how to increase agricultural yield across the state during the 2020 wet farming season.

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, who summoned a meeting with the relevant ministries in the agricultural sector to map out how food production is going to be improved, has vowed to assist the farmers with the necessary farming inputs during the season.

The meeting, which was attended by all the relevant stakeholders in agricultural value chain in the state, was presided over by Governor Bagudu at the Council Chamber, Government House, Birnin Kebbi.

Commissioner for Agriculture Attahiru Maccido, briefing reporters on the outcome of the meeting, said that all necessary agricultural inputs would be made readily available to farmers towards achieving a bumper harvests this wet season.

‘The main essence of the meeting is that His Excellency, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, invited the ministries concerned with the agricultural sector.

‘This was with the view to brainstorm on how to assist the farmers as well as how to improve food production during the period under review.

‘The farmers will be assisted with improved seedlings, assorted fertilisers, training and useful agricultural extension information,’ the commissioner said.

The Kebbi State Government has already procured fertilisers for distribution to the farmers at reduced costs.

‘Similarly, the new tractors that were acquired are being distributed throughout the state in consonance with the policy thrust of Governor Atiku Bagudu’s administration.

‘This is to encourage mechanised farming as a panacea to boosting the cultivation of both food and cash crops in Kebbi State,’ the commissioner explained.

In attendance at the meeting were the Chief of Staff (Government House), Secretary to the State Government, Commissioners for Agriculture, Animal Health, Budget and Economic Planning, Permanent Secretaries, Ministries of Agriculture, Animal Health, Budget, Local Government, as well as Heads of KARDA and IFAD, among others.