Olanrewaju Lawal

The Kebbi State Government has forwarded seven Bills to the State House of Assembly including a Bill for the protection of the rights of Child in the state for consideration and consequent passage into law.

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu presented the eight separate Bills in a document, dated 20th,June,2020, for consideration of the House.

The Special Adviser to the Governor, Mallam Yahyah Sarki in a statement made available to Daily Sun on Monday, stated that, Governor Bagudu has promised continuous working relationship with the Lawmakers for the benefits of the state.

According to the statement, “the Bills are : A Bill for a law to provide for Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Bill 2020 , a Bill for A Law To Provide And Protect The Rights of A Child in Kebbi State and Other Related Matters Thereto, a Bill for A Law to Repeal And Reenact Law No. 002 of 2019, for the Administration And Collection of Revenue Due the State and Local Government Councils And Establish the Relavant Administrative Structures Thereto.

” The other Bills are, A Bill for A Law To Promulgate A Penal Code Law For Kebbi State And Penalise Crimes Proscribed Under the Law And Other Matters Connected Thereto , a Bill for A Law to Provide the Administration of Criminal Justice In the Court Of Kebbi State And Other Related Matters Thereto, a Bill For A Law To Repeal and Re-Enact The Establishment of Kebbi State College of Nursing And Health Sciences And For the Matters Connected Thereto, A Bill For A Law To Repeal And Re-Enact The Establishment of The Kebbi State College of Health Sciences And Technology Jega A Law No. 10 of 2004 And For A Law To Repeal And For The Matters Connected Thereto.

“They also include, a Bill For A Law To Repeal And Re-Enact The Establishment of Adamu Augie College of Education Argungu For the Matters And Connected Thereto”.

The Governor pledged continuous assurances and highest regards to the Speaker and the esteemed members of the Assembly.