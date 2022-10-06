From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi state Government has promised to insert the planning of the construction of beach Soccer’s stadium into the next year budget to create befitting structure and environment for beach soccer clubs and youths in the state.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Sports and Youth Development, Kebbi State, Alhaji Shuaibu Aliero stated this while speaking at the press briefing organised ahead of kick off of the Nigeria Beach Soccer League, 2022 Super 4 League season, in Birnin Kebbi.

Aliero said:” It is a very big contract which must be put in a budget. In fact,the state government had damacated the place and its cannot be done without putting it in a budget.

“By the grace of God,it will be included in the budget next year and insha Allahu,government will see what they would do about it” he said.

Aliero added that,the Kebbi State government has been strong pillar of Beach Soccer in the Country especially by sponsoring the Kebbi Fishers BSC which has been the best team in Nigeria and in Africa.

Earlier,the National Coordinator of the Nigeria Beach Soccer League and President of African Beach Soccer Association, Mahmud Hadaija disclosed that four teams would slugs it out in the super 4 tournament today(Friday) till Sunday.

The teams,which including; Badagry BSC,SmartCity BSC,KADA BSC and Kebbi Fishers BSC are to compete in the three days matches where the champion would emerged.

He disclosed that,some legend Stars of Beach Soccer would also entertain guests during the last day of the tournament.

While speaking of African Nations Beach Soccer tournament, Hadeija explained that the NFF and FIFA technical teams are monitoring the Super 4 league finale in Kebbi state for their preparation ahead of Beach Soccer nation cup that is coming up in Mozambique.

In his remarks, Special Adviser to Kebbi State Governor on Media,Mallam Yahaya Sarki noted that the story of Beach Soccer in Nigeria could not be completed without mentioning the roles played by Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

He added that,the game has provided opportunity for many youths to engage in meaningful activities as well as creating good names for themselves and the nation.